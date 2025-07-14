Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian soldiers board a CH-47 Chinook during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacific International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)