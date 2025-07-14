Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Panamanian soldiers board a CH-47 Chinook during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacific International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability

