Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bailea Parks, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment aircrewman, sits in a CH-47 Chinook, during a training event at PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. The U.S. and Panama have a longstanding partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and enduring cooperation that benefits both our nations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 21:19
|Photo ID:
|9179752
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-MZ237-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
