    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bailea Parks, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment aircrewman, sits in a CH-47 Chinook, during a training event at PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. The U.S. and Panama have a longstanding partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and enduring cooperation that benefits both our nations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:19
    Photo ID: 9179752
    VIRIN: 250714-F-MZ237-1111
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    PanamaxAlpha

