Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bailea Parks, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment aircrewman, sits in a CH-47 Chinook, during a training event at PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. The U.S. and Panama have a longstanding partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and enduring cooperation that benefits both our nations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)