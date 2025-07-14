Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

Panamanian soldiers exit a CH-47 Chinook during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacific International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I is a government of Panama exercise supported by U.S. Southern Command, focused on security of the canal in Panama. The portion JTF-Bravo is participating in for phase 1 includes providing hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
