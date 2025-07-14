Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47 Chinook assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, runs its engines during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacific International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. By working with partner nations and leadership regionally, the U.S. creates unity of effort in addressing shared challenges such as transboundary and transregional criminality and region security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)