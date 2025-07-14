Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    An HH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, lands on a medical helicopter pad during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 17, 2025. PANAMAX Alpha aimed to build partner capacity, enhance regional security, and promote cooperative defense of critical infrastructure in the Western Hemisphere. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:19
    Photo ID: 9179750
    VIRIN: 250714-A-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 3971x2233
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    PanamaxAlpha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download