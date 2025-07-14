Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

An HH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, lands on a medical helicopter pad during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 17, 2025. PANAMAX Alpha aimed to build partner capacity, enhance regional security, and promote cooperative defense of critical infrastructure in the Western Hemisphere. (Courtesy Photo)
