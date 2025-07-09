Memorable Leader

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mr. Robert Lannom, a retired Georgia Army National Guard chief public affairs non-commissioned officer, is inducted into the Military Order of Saint Gabriel by U.S Army Maj. William Carraway, a plans officer with the 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, on July 12, 2025. The Military Order of St. Gabriel is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service that has positively impacted the Army Public Affairs community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)

