    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. John Malone, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receives a token of appreciation from the unit during the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 12, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)

