Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Bryant Wine, the commander of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to 1st. Sgt. John Malone, outgoing senior enlisted leader, during the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, on July 12, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)