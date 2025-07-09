Guideon Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. John Malone, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, passes the unit's guidon to Maj. Bryant Wine, commander of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, during the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 12, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)