Guideon Power

U.S. Army Maj. Bryant Wine, commander of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, passes the unit's guideon to incoming 1st. Sgt. Amy King during the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 12, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 18:46
|Photo ID:
|9177062
|VIRIN:
|250712-A-HP265-7891
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
