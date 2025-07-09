A New Beginning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Amy King, the senior enlisted leader of the Marietta-based 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, is laterally appointed to the rank of 1st. Sgt. before the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony on July 12, 2025, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)