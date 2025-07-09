Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Amy King, the senior enlisted leader of the Marietta-based 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, is laterally appointed to the rank of 1st. Sgt. before the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony on July 12, 2025, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)

    This work, A New Beginning [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Fernanda Olivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

