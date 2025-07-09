A New Beginning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Amy King, the senior enlisted leader of the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, salutes during the unit's Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, on July 12, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Fernanda Olivas)