250709-N-SK738-1110 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Alexander Schubert ties line on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)