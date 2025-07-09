250709-N-EU577-1226 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Khen Huang signs a log book aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9176631
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-EU577-1226
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
