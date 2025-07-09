250709-N-NQ605-1007 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah White makes a dental impression aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ceszar J. Villalbabaldonado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9176633
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-NQ605-1007
|Resolution:
|5925x3950
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
