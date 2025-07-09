Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-SK738-1051 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jonas Apolonio, right, gets a haircut in the ship’s barbershop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)