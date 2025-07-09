Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-EU577-1055 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Charles Rake, right, conducts a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) assessment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker)