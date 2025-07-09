Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-SK738-1082 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Joseph Rodriguez performs maintenance with a needle gun aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)