250709-N-SK738-1043 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 9, 2025) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Alani Vargas, left, cuts Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jonas Apolonio’s hair in the ship’s barbershop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.