Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ramarro Lamar, executive officer, Recruiting Station Chicago, prepares for an interview at

a community event at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. During Marine Week

Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in

honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine

Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include

activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)