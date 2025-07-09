The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July
10, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps
traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th
birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the
country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting
opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9175229
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-VB420-1013
|Resolution:
|6621x4414
|Size:
|21.11 MB
|Location:
|ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.