Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

U.S. Marine Corps Band Quantico performs at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025.

During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with

local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six

multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine

Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public

engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)