U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejek, a logistics officer with Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting
Command, speaks to Marine Corps applicants and community members at a community event at Romeoville High
School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps
Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday.
The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine
Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring
aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J.
Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9175240
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-VB420-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.01 MB
|Location:
|ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.