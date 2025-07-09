Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejek, a logistics officer with Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting

Command, speaks to Marine Corps applicants and community members at a community event at Romeoville High

School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps

Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday.

The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine

Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring

aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J.

Payne)