    Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event [Image 15 of 20]

    Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

    ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dalton Payne 

    9th Marine Corps District

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 373, flies out
    from a community event at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. During Marine
    Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high
    schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day
    Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will
    include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public
    engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)

