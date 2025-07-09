Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 373, prepares for

take-off from a community event at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. During

Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local

high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-

day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will

include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public

engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)