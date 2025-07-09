Marine 250 Romeoville High School Community Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July

10, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps

traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th

birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the

country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting

opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)