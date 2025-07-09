U.S. Army M88 Recovery Vehicle sits on a Palletized Load System (PLS) during the delivery of a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) in support of the Belton Parade. The JAB was deployed to provide a bridge across Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9172615
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FG676-5439
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration
