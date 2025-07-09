13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army M88 Recovery Vehicle sits on a Palletized Load System (PLS) during the delivery of a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) in support of the Belton Parade. The JAB was deployed to provide a bridge across Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)