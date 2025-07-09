13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ron Jackson, serving with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, removes shackles securing a M88 Recovery Vehicle, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. The M88 hauled a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) to provide a crossing over Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)