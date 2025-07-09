13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) is deployed across Nolan Creek, Belton, Texas, during the 4th of July celebration. The Army deployed the bridge to provide pedestrian access to the parade grounds, as well as complete a unit Mission Essential Task. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)