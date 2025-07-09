U.S. Army Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) is deployed across Nolan Creek, Belton, Texas, during the 4th of July celebration. The Army deployed the bridge to provide pedestrian access to the parade grounds, as well as complete a unit Mission Essential Task. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9172609
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FG676-5817
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration
No keywords found.