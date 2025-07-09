13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

BELTON, TEXAS — U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gave opening remarks at the Belton Parade, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025.

The ties between the city of Belton, Texas, and the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command run deep, with multiple Soldiers from the 13ACSC residing in the community and actively participating in community events.

The parade began with a color guard from 49th Transportation battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, during the opening of the formal portion.

“What an incredible day to be here in the heart of central Texas,” said Brunson, “The people of Belton, Texas and the surrounding communities have always gone above and beyond in their support for our Soldiers and their families”.

“The warmth, hospitality, and generosity Belton has shown speaks volumes about your culture and your commitment to the military,” said Brunson, “Belton is more than just a neighbor to our command, and that bond is something we hold in high regard”.

The Belton 4th of July parade is a beloved historic tradition, dating back more than 100 years and attracting a crowd of roughly 30,000 people annually.

Before the parade, 36th Engineer Brigade, III Armored corps partnered with the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command and 1st Cavalry Division to deploy a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) across Nolan Creek. The Joint Assault Bridge, JAB, was deployed over Nolan Creek, Belton, Texas.

The bridge, deployed for the 2nd year in a row, demonstrates the deep partnership between Belton, Texas and Fort Hood, Texas.

“It’s a great relationship and we are grateful to show support to the community,” said Cpt. Kole Moses, commander, 510th Engineer Company (Armor), 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, “It allows us to showcase our skills and discipline that we have as professionals in the military”.

The deployment of the JAB is not just a demonstration of the lethality of the 36th Engineer Brigade, it also serves to support the units Mission Essential Task, or METL, in an innovative way that supports the community.

“Freedom is something we must cherish, protect, and pass down,” said Brunson, “It must be defended, and that is what today is all about”.

The 13ACSC directly supports more than 89,000 troops, or roughly 48% of the Army’s combat power through sustainment, logistic, and quartermaster support. Whether deployed or here at Fort Hood, the 13ACSC will continue to support and defend the American way of life.