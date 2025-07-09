U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson (Left), commander, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, and Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 13ACSC, III Armored Corps, salutes during the National Anthem at the Belton, Texas, Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2025. The parade consisted of opening remarks given by the commander of the 13ACSC, as well as a parade through downtown Belton. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9172608
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FG676-4478
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
