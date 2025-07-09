13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson (Left), commander, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, and Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 13ACSC, III Armored Corps, salutes during the National Anthem at the Belton, Texas, Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2025. The parade consisted of opening remarks given by the commander of the 13ACSC, as well as a parade through downtown Belton. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)