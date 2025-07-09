Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration [Image 4 of 9]

    13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

    BELTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson (Left), commander, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, and Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 13ACSC, III Armored Corps, salutes during the National Anthem at the Belton, Texas, Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2025. The parade consisted of opening remarks given by the commander of the 13ACSC, as well as a parade through downtown Belton. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

