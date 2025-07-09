U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson, commander, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gives opening remarks during the Independence Day celebration, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. The ceremony, which honored the rich history of the United States, concluded with a parade through downtown Belton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9172606
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FG676-6831
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
