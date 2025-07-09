13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. LaHavie Brunson, commander, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gives opening remarks during the Independence Day celebration, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. The ceremony, which honored the rich history of the United States, concluded with a parade through downtown Belton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)