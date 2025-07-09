U.S. Army Sgt. Ron Jackson, serving with the 49th Transportation Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, removes shackles securing a M88 Recovery Vehicle, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2025. The M88 hauled a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) to provide a crossing over Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9172611
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FG676-2176
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
13th ACSC joins Belton for city’s Independence Day celebration
No keywords found.