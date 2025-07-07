USAF Band celebrates Independence Day in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Don Schofield, commander, The United States Air Force Band, conducts band members during the nationally-televised CNN "The Fourth in America" concert in downtown D.C. July 4, 2025. District of Columbia Mayor Bowser and D.C. National Guard command staff participated in Independence Day festivities featuring the Band and husband and wife recording duo The War and Treaty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)