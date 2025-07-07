Col. Don Schofield, commander, The United States Air Force Band, conducts band members during the nationally-televised CNN "The Fourth in America" concert in downtown D.C. July 4, 2025. District of Columbia Mayor Bowser and D.C. National Guard command staff participated in Independence Day festivities featuring the Band and husband and wife recording duo The War and Treaty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9169013
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-EZ983-4009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.66 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Band celebrates Independence Day in D.C. [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.