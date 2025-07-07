Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Band celebrates Independence Day in D.C. [Image 12 of 12]

    USAF Band celebrates Independence Day in D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Col. Don Schofield, commander, The United States Air Force Band, conducts band members during the nationally-televised CNN "The Fourth in America" concert in downtown D.C. July 4, 2025. District of Columbia Mayor Bowser and D.C. National Guard command staff participated in Independence Day festivities featuring the Band and husband and wife recording duo The War and Treaty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 14:18
    Photo ID: 9169013
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-EZ983-4009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    USAF Band
    Capital Guardian
    CNN the Fourth in America

