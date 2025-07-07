D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

District of Columbia National Guard Interim Commanding General John C. Andonie, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader, center, visit with troops staffing a D.C. Metro station in support of civil authorities on July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)