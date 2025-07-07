D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

District of Columbia National Guard Interim Commanding General John C. Andonie, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader, right, greet a D.C. Metro Police officer while making rounds visiting Metro stations during surging ridership for Independence Day festivities July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
