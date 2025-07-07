Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

    D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    District of Columbia National Guard Interim Commanding General John C. Andonie, center, visits with Guard troops staffing a D.C. Metro station in support of civil authorities on July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9168994
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-EZ983-4007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

