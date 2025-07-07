D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam Jachimowicz D.C. Metro Fire Marshal's Office, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., D.C. National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, at the Smithsonian Metro stop as both made rounds observing operations during surging ridership at Independence Day festivities July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)