D.C. command team celebrates Independence Day downtown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

District of Columbia National Guard Interim Commanding General John C. Andonie, left, and Lt. Col. Paul Grandpierre observe Independence Day fireworks from the rooftop of the D.C. Armory during the final hours of the mission supporting civil authorities on July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)