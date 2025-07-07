Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capital Guardians serve and celebrate on Independence Day [Image 9 of 12]

    Capital Guardians serve and celebrate on Independence Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    District of Columbia National Guard Interim Commanding General John C. Andonie, left, presents his challenge coin to a recently retired Command Sgt. Maj. during a chance encounter in downtown D.C. July 4, 2025. D.C. Guard personnel often provide support to city authorities for Independence Day and other large events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

