Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, receives the Legion of Merit award during his Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, in recognition of his leadership and service. The award was presented prior to his formal relief by Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)