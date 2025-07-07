Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, is piped aboard during his Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, where he is formally relieved by Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias. The traditional piping honors Kilian’s arrival as the outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)