Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, is piped aboard during his Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, where he is formally relieved by Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias. The traditional piping honors Kilian’s arrival as the outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9167435
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-XM133-1002
|Resolution:
|3901x2598
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
