    Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific [Image 3 of 6]

    Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, is piped aboard during his Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, where he is formally relieved by Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias. The traditional piping honors Kilian’s arrival as the outgoing commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:53
