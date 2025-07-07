Tobias take Command of NAVFAC Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian as Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific (right), is relieved of command by Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, during a Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025. Tobias assumed command after reading his official orders. (Photo by Corwin M. Colbert)