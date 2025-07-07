Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, is piped aboard during the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025. VanderLey served as the presiding officer for the formal transfer of authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)
