Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Rear Adm. Omarr E. Tobias relieved Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian as Commander for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific during a change of command ceremony held July 3 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey delivered the keynote address, thanking Kilian for his exceptional service and welcoming Tobias to the helm.



“The last three years Jeff has knocked it out of the park,” said VanderLey. “His tour elevated NAVFAC Pacific’s role across the Indo-Pacific and his passion for Seabees revitalized the vision for their support the Pacific Fleet. He truly was the perfect guy at the perfect time for this job.”



Kilian served as NAVFAC Pacific Commander from July 2022 to July 2025. He now heads to Washington, D.C., where he will serve as NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers.



“To the NAVFAC Pacific Ohana, thank you,” said Kilian during his farewell remarks. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside such a dedicated, innovative, and mission-driven team. As we continue to sharpen our edge in the Indo-Pacific, I leave knowing this command is in very capable hands.”



Tobias assumes command of more than 10,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands and over 40 global locations. He will also serve as the U.S. Pacific Fleet Civil Engineer.



“Omarr brings with him a wealth of operational focus and has the ability to motivate and inspire a team to accomplish hard work in difficult situations,” said VanderLey. “He is absolutely the right leader at the right time to lead NAVFAC Pacific.”



Tobias, a familiar face within the NAVFAC community, most recently served as the commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington and the executive assistant to the NAVFAC commander. His expeditionary tours include leadership and operational billets across Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB) and Naval Construction Regiments, including service as commanding officer of NMCB 5.



“I am committed to leading our team by providing outstanding technical support and enhanced operational capabilities,” said Tobias. “I humbled, by this opportunity to join this team and it is my absolute pleasure to serve alongside you. I will give you everything I have.”



A native of Hempstead, New York, Tobias graduated with honors from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He also holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from the Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in National Strategy from the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University. He completed the Senior Executive Fellows Program at Harvard University.



His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Navy Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Georgia, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, and qualified as a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer.

