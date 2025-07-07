Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias is piped aboard during the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, where he prepares to relieve Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian. Tobias' arrival honors the Navy tradition of welcoming incoming command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9167436
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-XM133-1003
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
