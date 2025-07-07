Tobias takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias is piped aboard during the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025, where he prepares to relieve Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian. Tobias' arrival honors the Navy tradition of welcoming incoming command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna-Marie Gonzales)