Tobias take Command of NAVFAC Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias (left) relieves Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian as Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during a Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2025. Tobias assumed command after reading his official orders. (Photo by Corwin M. Colbert)
|07.03.2025
|07.07.2025 16:53
|9167433
|250703-N-QE566-1002
|3293x2470
|1.11 MB
|US
|1
|0
