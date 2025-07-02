Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, displays a 3D-printed unmanned aerial vehicle training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Through fast, cost-effective production, the Innovation Lab will enable realistic joint-force training in Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal exercise, contributing to the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:52
    Photo ID: 9146420
    VIRIN: 250630-F-VQ736-1018
    Resolution: 6773x4515
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    35th CES
    Innovation lab
    EOD. Operation Sentinel Samurai 2025

