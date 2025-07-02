Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, displays a 3D-printed unmanned aerial vehicle training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Through fast, cost-effective production, the Innovation Lab will enable realistic joint-force training in Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal exercise, contributing to the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9146420
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VQ736-1018
|Resolution:
|6773x4515
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
