Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, displays a 3D-printed unmanned aerial vehicle training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Through fast, cost-effective production, the Innovation Lab will enable realistic joint-force training in Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal exercise, contributing to the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)