Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, checks on the progress of 3D-printed training aids at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Through rapid prototyping, the Innovation Lab is building custom devices to boost joint-force realism and sharpen the 35th Fighter Wing’s tactical edge during Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)