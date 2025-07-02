Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Cargo Deployment Function innovation noncommissioned officer in charge, showcases the design of a 3D-printed unmanned aerial vehicle training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. By turning innovative ideas into tactical assets, the Innovation Lab is shaping high-impact training for Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal training exercise, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward posture in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)