U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Cargo Deployment Function innovation noncommissioned officer in charge, showcases the design of a 3D-printed unmanned aerial vehicle training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. By turning innovative ideas into tactical assets, the Innovation Lab is shaping high-impact training for Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal training exercise, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward posture in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9146416
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VQ736-1038
|Resolution:
|7633x5089
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai
No keywords found.